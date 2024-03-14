vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,458. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

