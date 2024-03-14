W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,968. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after purchasing an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

