Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 331,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 13,962,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,836,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

