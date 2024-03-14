Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $298,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,309. The firm has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

