Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,360,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,450. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.