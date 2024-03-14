Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

