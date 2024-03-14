Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

