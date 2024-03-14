Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 3.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 26,380,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,663,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

