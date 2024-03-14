Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,659,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,178. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

