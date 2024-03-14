William Mariner Greenman Sells 62,315 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerus Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $358.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.31. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

