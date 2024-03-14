Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $247,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,850. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

