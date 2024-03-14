Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.57. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

