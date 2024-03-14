ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0531 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $493,461.71 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00074819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00047842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

