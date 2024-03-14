Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.190–1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$172.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.3 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.19)-($1.09) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 602,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,272. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

