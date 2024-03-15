11,312 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,331. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.25 and a fifty-two week high of $337.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

