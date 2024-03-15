1,280 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. MongoDB accounts for 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total transaction of $13,390,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.19.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MDB traded down $13.50 on Friday, reaching $355.44. 1,822,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,097. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

