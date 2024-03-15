211,855 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 211,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,935,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.13. The company had a trading volume of 291,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

