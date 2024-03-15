40,744 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July comprises 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DJUL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 509.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 14,863.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,375 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

