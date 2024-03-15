846 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.16. 11,884,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.29 and a 200 day moving average of $247.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.70, for a total transaction of $2,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,905,067.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.