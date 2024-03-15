AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

