Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.00 on Friday, reaching $191.06. The company had a trading volume of 94,477,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,770,820. The firm has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.