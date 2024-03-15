AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Up 92.7% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Price Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 3,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Announces Dividend

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.5758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

