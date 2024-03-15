AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,343. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

