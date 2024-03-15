AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %
AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,442. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.
About AGNC Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.