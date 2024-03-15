AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,442. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

