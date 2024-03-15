AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6755 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $26.18.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

