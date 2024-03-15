AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 43,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $24.60.
About AGNC Investment
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.