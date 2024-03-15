AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 43,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $24.60.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

