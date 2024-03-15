Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $57,985.62 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.99. 1,726,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,052. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

