Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) CFO Sells $164,950.00 in Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALNT traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 90,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Allient Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Allient’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,725,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

