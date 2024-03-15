Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €112.00 ($123.08) and last traded at €109.80 ($120.66). Approximately 2,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.00 ($119.78).

Amadeus FiRe Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.