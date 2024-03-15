Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 538613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
