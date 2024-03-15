Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 538613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

