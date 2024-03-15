AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.06

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $23.75. AMREP shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 7,507 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get AMREP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMREP

AMREP Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 44,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $891,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 334,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,800 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $83,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 262,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 44,551 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $891,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 334,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 77,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,092. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.