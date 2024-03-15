Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Down 0.4%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.85. 3,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Avidbank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.