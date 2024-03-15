Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 3,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

