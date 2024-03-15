Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $379.86

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.86 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.25). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.19), with a volume of 102,159 shares.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.04. The company has a market capitalization of £134.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Avingtrans

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.74), for a total value of £103,230 ($132,261.37). 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

