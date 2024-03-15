Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $379.86

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.86 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 409.50 ($5.25). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.19), with a volume of 102,159 shares.
Avingtrans Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 380.04. The company has a market capitalization of £134.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avingtrans
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.