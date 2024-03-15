B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $754.17. 3,711,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $706.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.36. The company has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

