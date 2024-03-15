B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.01. 6,073,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

