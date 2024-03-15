B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 484,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.57. 95,191,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,448,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day moving average is $227.12. The firm has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

