B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.79. 7,530,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,853. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $388.05 and a 52-week high of $520.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.37 and a 200-day moving average of $465.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.