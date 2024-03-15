B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 6,541 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,734,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.