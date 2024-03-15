Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.16

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.16 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.60). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 511.50 ($6.55), with a volume of 1,196,552 shares changing hands.

BAB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.16) to GBX 529 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.80 ($6.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,516.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 421.80.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

