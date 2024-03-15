Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $500.14 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $500.14 million and approximately $236.34 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,413,701 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.