Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.46. 429,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 311,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

