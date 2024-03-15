Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.46. 429,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 311,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.1 %
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.