BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.75 ($31.59) and last traded at €28.60 ($31.43). Approximately 21,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.55 ($31.37).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.80. The company has a market cap of $989.56 million, a P/E ratio of -75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment is involved in the planning, managing, and construction of wind farms and solar parks; production of power; and sale of photovoltaic systems and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.