BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 2,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
BioForce Nanosciences Trading Up 10.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.
About BioForce Nanosciences
BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through social media and telemarketing.
