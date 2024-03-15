Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.16 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $140,412.96 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00117989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00039648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00019780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.