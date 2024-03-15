BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110.80 ($1.42). 275,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,526. The company has a market cap of £146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.92. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.20 ($1.75).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anne Marie Cannon acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £16,050 ($20,563.74). Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

