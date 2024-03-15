BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 96.3% in February

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 96.3% from the February 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

BKN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

