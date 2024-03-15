BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the February 14th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BLW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 43,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

