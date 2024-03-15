Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 189,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 667,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Blencowe Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.74.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.