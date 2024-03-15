Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587,337 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 10.0% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Block worth $229,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,843 shares of company stock worth $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 8,457,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,507,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 480.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

